PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1/3.0 Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Controller IP Core with Built-in Many-Channel DMA (vDMA), Legacy DMA, and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
Heterogeneous Computing Is About Optimizing Resources
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (November 8, 2021)
The rapid emergence of the Compute Express Link (CXL) specification is an excellent example of heterogenous computing — but not all heterogenous computing is necessarily CXL. Rather, it’s about connecting to whatever mix of compute, memory, and storage will best tackle a given workload, without out the need to over-provision.
While the new protocol has as quickly gained traction to provide more efficient access to resources including memory, CXL is part of a broader trend in computing overall as data becomes less centralized and gets pushed into the edge to be used in more diverse workloads and a wider variety of devices.
It may sound flashy, said Ryan Baxter, senior director of Micron Technology’s cloud, computing and networking business unit, but heterogenous ultimately means it’s not monolithic and no longer just a standard memory connected to an x86 CPU. “You can take that tool to battle, but it may not be the most efficient anymore.” While it’s possible to do machine learning training using x86 servers, he said, “it’s not an architecture well-suited to be able to tackle that kind of problem.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synopsys DesignWare CXL IP Supports AMBA CXS Protocol Targeting High-Performance Computing SoCs
- Qualcomm and Xilinx Collaborate to Deliver Industry-Leading Heterogeneous Computing Solutions for Data Centers with New Levels of Efficiency and Performance
- Heterogeneous computing also includes DSP
- Khronos Finalizes OpenCL 2.0 Specification for Heterogeneous Computing
- Tensilica Joins HSA Foundation to Help Establish Standards for Embedded Heterogeneous Computing
Breaking News
- Heterogeneous Computing Is About Optimizing Resources
- Corigine Brings Prototyping And Emulation Acceleration To The Desktop With MimicTurbo GT Card
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40nm ULP is available for immediate licensing for Audio SoC applications.
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Oct 2021
- IAR Systems enables early technology adoption of the AI-capable Arm Cortex-M55 core
Most Popular
- TSMC Recognizes Long-Standing Collaboration with Synopsys on Semiconductor Innovation with Multiple OIP Partner of the Year Awards
- Imagination launches the most advanced ray tracing GPU
- Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development
- eMemory and UMC Bring New ReRAM Intellectual Property to Market
- sureCore-led consortium wins £6.5M Innovate UK grant to develop cryogenic CMOS IP to accelerate Quantum Computing scalability