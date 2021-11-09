Diakopto's ParagonX Platform Selected by The Six Semi for High-Speed Memory PHYs

San Jose, CA. -- November 9, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that The Six Semiconductor (TSS) has adopted ParagonX to accelerate and enhance the development of their high-speed memory PHY IP. ParagonX enables TSS engineers to more quickly analyze, visualize, debug and optimize their integrated circuits (ICs) in the presence of layout parasitic effects. This in turn enables TSS to deliver the lowest power and area for their solutions addressing a large range of applications, from AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC) to mobile and automotive.

TSS offers a family of state-of-the-art memory PHY IP that deliver superior performance, power efficiency, and ultra-low latency. Their silicon-proven GDDR6 PHY adopts a full-custom analog mixed-signal architecture to deliver data rates of up to 16Gbps and peak memory bandwidth of 64GB/s for applications such as AI/ML, ADAS and HPC. In addition, TSS offers LPDDR5/4/4x PHY solutions with built-in power management logic and advanced PLL to achieve best-in-class power for consumer mobile and edge applications. They recently announced silicon-proven availability of their PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP technology operating at 6400Mbps.

“In advanced technology nodes, the BEOL interconnect is often what limits the maximum operating speeds of custom analog and digital circuits. At the same time, high current density circuit blocks suffer from IR drop due to increase in wire resistance,” commented Richard Fung, CEO of TSS. “ParagonX allows us to easily design and optimize the BEOL interconnect at an early design stage, devise physical implementation best practices, and pinpoint physical weak spots in complex layouts.”

Parasitics are unintended elements that degrade IC performance, precision, power efficiency, robustness, and reliability. The need for higher density, faster speed and greater precision, along with the migration to advanced technology nodes have elevated their impact on IC design. The power-performance-area (PPA) metric and time-to-market of modern ICs are now dominated by on-chip interconnects and layout parasitics. Debugging these design problems – and addressing the underlying issues causing them – has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious, and time-consuming.

“ParagonX has virtually limitless applicability to different circuit design styles, process nodes and applications,” remarked Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO of Diakopto. “We are pleased to welcome The Six Semi team to our rapidly growing family of customers involved in leading-edge IC design.”

ParagonX assists engineers in parasitics debugging of analog, mixed-signal and custom digital IC designs. It is orders of magnitude faster than alternative solutions, and visually pinpoints the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. ParagonX has been successfully adopted to accelerate the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

About Diakopto Inc.

Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers at over 30 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. www.diakopto.com

About The Six Semiconductor Inc.

The Six Semiconductor Inc.(TSS) is a Canadian technology company focused on developing high-speed memory PHY IP solutions. The TSS team has a mission to develop memory PHY IP with the lowest power and area, providing solutions that range from AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), to mobile and automotive applications. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.thesixsemi.com.





