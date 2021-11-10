NSITEXE unveils A New Product AI accelerator "ML041", realizes high power efficiency
November 10, 2021 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi; hereinafter “NSITEXE”) commences sales of AI accelerator “ML041”, which realizes high power efficiency.
In order to realize a mobility society that connects people and cars, a smart city that connects people and cities, and a Cyber Physical System that reproduces the real world on computers in the industrial systems, the efficient execution of AI processing by edge devices with severe power and cost constraints has become an important issue in applying AI to a wide range of fields.
In conventional neural network processing, since the intermediate data of each layer is stored in an external memory with high power consumption, power efficiency is lowered. The AI accelerator “ML041”, developed by NSITEXE, divides input data (“Tiling”), and fuses the processing of multiple layers for each divided input data (“Layer fusion”), reducing the load/store transactions of intermediate data to the external memory and improving power efficiency. This will enable neural networks such as VGG 16, MobileNet and ResNet to run at 12 TOPS/W power efficiency (when implementing 7 nm generation SoCs).
TOPS: Tera Operations Per Second
“ML041” also offers a configuration with built-in diagnostic circuitry to detect hardware random failures, enabling AI to be applied to safety-critical systems without the need for additional external diagnostic circuitry.
Details of “ML041” will be presented at Cadence CONNECT: HLS Design & Verification Seminar 2021 on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
https://www.nsitexe.com/archives/1450
Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE, Inc.
At NSITEXE, development efforts have been focused on three pillars – versatility, efficiency, and functional safety – with massive future trends in mind. “ML041” uses tiling & layer fusion technology to achieve high power efficiency.
“ML041” provides automobile-related customers around the world with a basic development platform for a mobility society that creates a sustainable world, including clean energy.
Building on this effort for AI accelerators as well as on our innovative processor technology, we support smart mobility and MaaS, thus contributing to changing the world in ways that enrich people’s lives.
About NSITEXE
NSITEXE is an IP vendor, established in 2017 as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., specializing in the development of advanced processors. The company develops RISC-V based processor IPs that support functional safety. Highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IPs support a wide range of applications, contributing to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- LeapMind Unveils "Efficiera", the New Ultra Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP
- LeapMind's "Efficiera" Ultra-low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP Was Verified RTL Design for ASIC/ASSP Conversion
- Gyrfalcon's New Chip Raises Bar (12.6 TOPS/W) on High Performance Edge AI with Lower Power Use
- Cadence Launches New Tensilica DNA 100 Processor IP Delivering Industry-Leading Performance and Power Efficiency for On-Device AI Applications
- LeapMind Announces the Beta Release of their Ultra-low Power Consumption AI Inference Accelerator IP
Breaking News
- Menta and Secure-IC Partnership Expands to Provide the Most Secure eFPGA IP Available
- TSMC October 2021 Revenue Report
- NSITEXE unveils A New Product AI accelerator "ML041", realizes high power efficiency
- Weebit undertakes capital raising to support accelerated growth; introduces major Israeli institutional investors onto the register
- Introducing JESD204B Controllers and matching PHYs for high-speed, high-resolution device interconnection for high density systems!
Most Popular
- NSITEXE DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor) has been licensed for Renesas' new RH850/U2B Automotive MCUs
- Mythic Adds Two Silicon Valley Veterans to Its Leadership Team
- Kneron Edge AI SoC Powered by Andes RISC-V Processor Core D25F
- TSMC to Build Specialty Technology Fab in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions as Minority Shareholder
- BrainChip Completes Testing Production Version of the Akida Chip
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page