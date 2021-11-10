TSMC October 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2021 was approximately NT$134.54 billion, a decrease of 11.9 percent from September 2021 and an increase of 12.8 percent from October 2020. Revenue for January through October 2021 totaled NT$1,283.77 billion, an increase of 17.0 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|October 2021
|134,539
|September 2021
|152,685
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(11.9)
|October 2020
|119,303
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|12.8
|January to October 2021
|1,283,765
|January to October 2020
|1,097,024
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|17.0
|
