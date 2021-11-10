TSMC October 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2021 was approximately NT$134.54 billion, a decrease of 11.9 percent from September 2021 and an increase of 12.8 percent from October 2020. Revenue for January through October 2021 totaled NT$1,283.77 billion, an increase of 17.0 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues October 2021 134,539 September 2021 152,685 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (11.9) October 2020 119,303 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 12.8 January to October 2021 1,283,765 January to October 2020 1,097,024 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 17.0





