VeriSilicon's Neural Network Processor IP Embedded in Over 100 AI Chips

50 customers licensed the technology for more than 100 AI chips in 10 major market segments

Shanghai, Chnia - Nov. 12, 2021 - VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announced its neural network processor (the Vivante1 NPU) IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications now features in more than 100 AI chips supplied by 50 licensees. These chips with built-in VeriSilicon Vivante NPUs are in 10 major market segments, including Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, smart TVs, smart home, security monitoring, servers, automotive electronics, smartphones, tablets and smart healthcare.

VeriSilicon’s Vivante NPU is a high-performance computer vision and AI processor with scalable, programmable and low-power architecture. The NPU’s performance with a single convolutional kernel can range from 0.5 TOPs to 20 TOPS, however 500 TOPs can be reached after the extension of multi-convolutional computing kernels. This range of performance enables a wide array of applications ranging from ultra-low power wearables to high-performance computing in data centers. Licensees can customize the Vivante NPU to fit different chip sizes and power budgets, making it a cost-effective premium neural network acceleration engine. The complete software stack and SDK supports mainstream deep learning frameworks, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX, Apache TVM, and IREE. The Vivante NPU also provides proven solutions from model conversion, quantization, image optimization, and online/offline compilation, to the final deployment of devices to help customers quickly launch products.

As China’s leading semiconductor IP provider and the seventh-largest globally2, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor technologies, which include the Vivante NPU, graphics processor (GPU), video processor (VPU), digital signal processor (DSP), image signal processor (ISP), and display processor. VeriSilicon’s Vivante NPU can be used with VeriSilicon's other proprietary processors to enhance images, audio, and other signals in real time to improve the user experience. These combinations are now used by leading TV manufacturers in their flagship products.

“Neural network processing technology can deeply interconnect and intelligently enhance other technologies such as ISP to create disruptive applications,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Based on the successful Vivante NPU, we are focusing on building a comprehensive AI ecosystem (hardware and software) providing open-source standards and machine learning frameworks support. Our open-source TIM-VX (Tensor Interface Module) project has now been widely adopted enabling leading companies to build their intelligent ecosystems."

1 Vivante is a brand of VeriSilicon’s IP product line

2 Data source: IPnest Design IP Report, 2021



