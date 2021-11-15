SMIC Management Shakeup Continues

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (November 12, 2021)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) announced several board-level resignations even as business for China’s biggest chip maker soars.

Industry veteran Chiang Shang-Yi resigned as vice chairman, executive director and a member of the strategic committee, effective from Nov. 11, SMIC said in a statement on its website. Liang Mong Song, an executive director and co-CEO, has resigned as executive director with effect from the same day in order to focus on continuing his role at the company, SMIC said.

