SMIC Management Shakeup Continues
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (November 12, 2021)
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) announced several board-level resignations even as business for China’s biggest chip maker soars.
Industry veteran Chiang Shang-Yi resigned as vice chairman, executive director and a member of the strategic committee, effective from Nov. 11, SMIC said in a statement on its website. Liang Mong Song, an executive director and co-CEO, has resigned as executive director with effect from the same day in order to focus on continuing his role at the company, SMIC said.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
SMIC Hot IP
Related News
- SMIC Management Team Undergoes Shakeup - Yet Again
- Elliptic Continues Leadership in Quality Management - Upgrades to ISO 9001:2008 Certification
- Virage Logic Continues to Strengthen Management Team and Board for Operational Excellence and Scalability; J. Daniel McCranie Becomes Executive Chairman; Cathal Phelan Joins Board of Directors
- Arteris Continues Global Expansion, Names European and North American Sales Management
- Crypto Quantique partners with Macronix to add ArmorFlash support to its IoT security management platform
Breaking News
Most Popular
- NSITEXE DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor) has been licensed for Renesas' new RH850/U2B Automotive MCUs
- TSMC to Build Specialty Technology Fab in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions as Minority Shareholder
- NSITEXE unveils A New Product AI accelerator "ML041", realizes high power efficiency
- New Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Accelerates Next-Generation Client Devices
- Menta and Secure-IC Partnership Expands to Provide the Most Secure eFPGA IP Available