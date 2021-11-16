Faraday Announces Proven MIPI D-PHY for Samsung Foundry 14LPC Process

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- November 16, 2021 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced the availability of its silicon proven MIPI D-PHY IP in Samsung Foundry 14LPC process technology. By delivering up to 2.5Gbps data rate per lane, this MIPI DSI and CSI-2 compliant D-PHY IP supports a broad range of high-performance display and camera applications, including image signal processors, ultra HD displays, projectors, pico-projectors, AR/VR/MR, wearables, 3D sensors, cameras, surveillance systems, and POS systems.

Faraday has a comprehensive MIPI D-PHY IP portfolio spanning from 55nm to 22nm. This latest addition 14nm MIPI D-PHY leverages the advantages of Samsung Foundry’s FinFET technology to achieve advanced SoC integration requirements. In addition to compliance with standard MIPI D-PHY operation, Faraday’s IP solution is flexible in different configurations of data and clock lanes to meet customers’ specific needs in complex SoC designs.

“The next-generation of AIoT products incorporate complex video processing which requires advanced MIPI interface solutions to address high-bandwidth and high-resolution video transmission,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “By adding the 14nm MIPI into our high-speed interface IP solution, Faraday foresees and aligns with customers’ MIPI requirements for edge computing sensors and displays which play huge roles in both the industrial and consumer IoT markets.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





