Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!

November 22, 2021 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx Controllers with matching PHY IP Cores in 28nm HPC+ and 12nm FFC which are silicon proven in major Fabs with a very time-to-market and cost-effective solution for multimedia controller vendor to implement the HDMI operation.

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is the first industry-supported, superior, uncompressed, all digital audio/video interface. It provides an interface between any audio/video source, its simple user-friendly connector replaces the maze of cabling behind the entertainment centre. The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx Controller and PHY IP Cores performs all necessary operation defined in HDMI specification 2.0b that is backward compatible to HDMI series specification such as HDMI 1.2, 1.3, 1.4… for TMDS encoding. This IP core is pre-fitted with CEC, a feature of high-level control function between all the audio-visual products in a user’s home entertainment environment. It simplifies the control flow of all devices.

The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx PHY IP in 28HPC+ and 12FFC process nodes technology has a Channel bandwidth of 250Mbps - 6.0Gbps per channel. Programmable analog characteristics such as Output swing voltage, Pre-emphasis strength, PLL band width, VCO gain and BGR voltage makes it very fast, low power consuming, durable and allows the transfer of uncompressed Audio/Video data and also support for HDR packets. The 28HPC+ and 12FFC PHY cores comes with the following testability: o Loop-back test o PLL only test o Built-In-Self-Test

The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx Controller IP Cores compliant with EIA/CEA-861F / VESA DMT comes with the support for HDCP 2.2 / HDCP 1.4, which provides both secure video and audio data encryption to protect the content. Supported Video formats include 3D formats with Frame Packing/Side by Side Half/Top & Bottom. The link enables Deep Colour Mode support at 24, 30, and 36 bit per pixel. Supported Audio formats include Standard S/PDIF for stereo and compressed audio up to 192Khz and PCM, Dolby digital, DTS digital audio transmission through 4 bit I2S up to 8 channels

HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx Controller and PHY IP Cores is Silicon proven and has been in production in many other process nodes including 28HPC+ and 12FFC in major fabs. They have been used in semiconductor industry’s computing, digital displays, monitors, TVs and other Multimedia and consumer electronics. …

In addition to HDMI IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes USB, DisplayPort, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

