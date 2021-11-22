Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!
November 22, 2021 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx Controllers with matching PHY IP Cores in 28nm HPC+ and 12nm FFC which are silicon proven in major Fabs with a very time-to-market and cost-effective solution for multimedia controller vendor to implement the HDMI operation.
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is the first industry-supported, superior, uncompressed, all digital audio/video interface. It provides an interface between any audio/video source, its simple user-friendly connector replaces the maze of cabling behind the entertainment centre. The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx Controller and PHY IP Cores performs all necessary operation defined in HDMI specification 2.0b that is backward compatible to HDMI series specification such as HDMI 1.2, 1.3, 1.4… for TMDS encoding. This IP core is pre-fitted with CEC, a feature of high-level control function between all the audio-visual products in a user’s home entertainment environment. It simplifies the control flow of all devices.
The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx PHY IP in 28HPC+ and 12FFC process nodes technology has a Channel bandwidth of 250Mbps - 6.0Gbps per channel. Programmable analog characteristics such as Output swing voltage, Pre-emphasis strength, PLL band width, VCO gain and BGR voltage makes it very fast, low power consuming, durable and allows the transfer of uncompressed Audio/Video data and also support for HDR packets. The 28HPC+ and 12FFC PHY cores comes with the following testability: o Loop-back test o PLL only test o Built-In-Self-Test
The HDMI 2.0 Tx-Rx Controller IP Cores compliant with EIA/CEA-861F / VESA DMT comes with the support for HDCP 2.2 / HDCP 1.4, which provides both secure video and audio data encryption to protect the content. Supported Video formats include 3D formats with Frame Packing/Side by Side Half/Top & Bottom. The link enables Deep Colour Mode support at 24, 30, and 36 bit per pixel. Supported Audio formats include Standard S/PDIF for stereo and compressed audio up to 192Khz and PCM, Dolby digital, DTS digital audio transmission through 4 bit I2S up to 8 channels
HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx Controller and PHY IP Cores is Silicon proven and has been in production in many other process nodes including 28HPC+ and 12FFC in major fabs. They have been used in semiconductor industry’s computing, digital displays, monitors, TVs and other Multimedia and consumer electronics. …
In addition to HDMI IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes USB, DisplayPort, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability
These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- DTMB Demodulator and Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
Related News
- OmniPhy Introduces HDMI 2.0 TX/RX Controller+PHY IP, Driving 6 Gb/s Over Wirebond Packages
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP
- Synopsys Launches DesignWare HDMI 2.0 TX/RX Controller and PHY IP for Ultra High-Definition Multimedia Experience
- MIPI CSI 3, DSI 2 Tx & Rx Advanced Controller & PHY IP Cores available in major Fabs & Nodes for SOC Designs for Imaging and Display Applications
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP
Breaking News
- MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip
- BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions
- Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!
- Codasip Adopts Imperas for RISC-V Processor Verification
- Elmos adopts Arm Cortex-M IP for its next-generation automotive MCU based product family
Most Popular
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores licensed to America's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- Arteris IP Helps Automate System-on-Chip Semiconductor Design Traceability with Harmony Trace Design Data
- Annual Revenue Growth to Skyrocket Among Top 25
- Renesas Enters FPGA Market with the First Ultra-Low-Power, Low-Cost Family Addressing Low-Density, High-Volume Applications
- UK Widens Probe of Nvidia-Arm Deal
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page