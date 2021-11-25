Siemens receives three 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for next-generation design enablement

Plano, Texas -- November 23, 2021 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of three 2021 OIP Partner of the Year awards. These prestigious awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like Siemens for demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

For this year’s achievements, TSMC recognized Siemens in the categories of “Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure” for the optimization of Siemens’ Calibre® nmPlatform software and Analog FastSPICE Platform, “Joint Development of Cloud-Based Productivity Solution” for Siemens’ Calibre nmDRC solution and “Joint Development of 3DFabric™ Design Solutions” for collaboration on Siemens’ Xpedition™ Substrate Integrator, Xpedition Package Designer, HYPERLYNX™, Calibre 3DStack/nmDRC/nmLVS/xACT and Tessent™ solutions.

“Congratulations to Siemens Digital Industries Software as the winner of three 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Our OIP ecosystem partners’ continuous collaboration helps us remain at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to fully leverage the significant power, performance, and area benefits of TSMC’s advanced technologies.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design development and technology implementation. Siemens will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services for TSMC’s latest technologies.

“Siemens is pleased and honored that our long history of collaboration with TSMC continues with these 2021 OIP Partner of the Year recognitions,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president of Product Management for Calibre Design Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “TSMC and Siemens are delivering solutions that address not only the complexities of advanced semiconductor process, but our joint collaboration on Cloud use models and 3DIC design flows also helps to give mutual customers choices in how they choose to bring these increasingly sophisticated designs to life.”

Additional information is available at the TSMC Newsroom.

