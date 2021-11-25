Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17 Billion Fab

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (November 24, 2021)

Samsung has chosen a small Texas town near Austin as the site of a $17 billion chip fab, supporting the U.S. effort to strengthen its domestic electronics supply chain.

The facility in Taylor, Texas will help boost production of advanced logic for next-generation technology, the company said in a statement. The Samsung fab will manufacture chips for mobile applications, 5G, high-performance computing and AI.

“As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” said Kinam Kim, CEO of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions Division. “We will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.”

Click here to read more ...













