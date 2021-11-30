Micron and UMC Announce Global Settlement

November 26, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.

Micron is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies with more than 40 years of technology leadership and innovation, over 47,000 lifetime patents granted and significant investment in leading edge manufacturing and processes. IP protection is fundamental to Micron’s ability to remain competitive as the company continues to drive innovation that is essential to the data economy.

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry company focusing on the fabrication of logic and specialty products for all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC has 12 fabs with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent). UMC continuously implements and refines its policy and procedures for trade secret protection while providing high quality products and services to its customers.





