StarFive VisionFive Single Board Computer Officially for Sale, Accelerating RISC-V Ecosystem Development

San Francisco, U.S. - Dec. 8, 2021- At RISC-V Summit 2021, StarFive Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “StarFive”), the leader of RISC-V software and hardware ecosystem in China, announced that “VisionFive” single-board computer is officially for sale. The availability of VisionFive signifies a breakthrough in RISC-V hardware for high-end applications to help accelerate the innovations of global RISC-V industry and promote the improvement and development of open-source software ecosystem to drive the realization of more innovative top-layer RISC-V applications.

VisionFive open-source hardware enables new level of innovation for RISC-V ecosystem

VisionFive, the first generation of cost-effective RISC-V single-board computer is designed to run Linux, with StarFive’s JH7100 vision processing SoC. The JH7100 SoC is equipped with 64-bit high-performance RISC-V dual-core processor with 2MB L2 cache, running at 1.5GHz, which is excellent for high-performance computing. The JH7100 SoC is further equipped with the deep learning processing engine and image/video processing sub-systems that enables VisionFive to meet the real-time visual processing needs at the edge. Developers can utilize these features to deploy intelligent vision application systems.

Compared with other RISC-V development boards, VisionFive is of high performance, affordable and ease of use. It is equipped with 8GB RAM, 40 pin GPIO header and end-to-end hardware and software infrastructure, which makes it convenient and flexible for developers to configure and deploy peripherals, and build a dedicated application running environment. It is priced at $149, significantly lowering the threshold for mid-to-high-end RISC-V applications development.

VisionFive marks the first journey for the continuous innovation of StarFive products. It is designed to meet the strong demand and expectation for RISC-V application development board desired by the industry. Meanwhile it is of great significance to strengthen the RISC-V hardware supply chain and enhance the evolution of the overall RISC-V ecosystem. The next-generation StarFive VisionFive SBC is already in development, and it will be released in 2022. It will be equipped with new generation of StarFive JH7110 SoC which comes with integrated GPU modules, richer high-speed interfaces and upgraded performance.

Launching of an open-source community forum to improve RISC-V ecosystem

RISC-V open-source hardware relies on a flourishing ecosystem made possible by developers’ contributions. Community forum, the platform for developers to initiate projects, conduct technical discussions and communications, plays an important role in ecosystem growth. RVspace (https://rvspace.org), a new RISC-V open-source community dedicated for global developers, is launching today. RVspace provides global users and open-source partners with a platform to bridge ideas and technical support, to promote the development of RISC-V software and hardware ecosystem.

Sponsored by StarFive, with the commitment to community development, RVspace offers all resources including documentation, technical discussion and source code. Immediately after launching, developers will have access to necessary information for development and the technical support for software and hardware related to VisionFive. The technical manuals of VisionFive will be uploaded to RVspace, and the source codes will be made available via GitHub as well.

Launching the RVspace and VisionFive together will actively promote coordinated development of the RISC-V ecosystem. Developers, manufacturers and partners can directly communicate and collaborate on this platform, lowering the barrier of entry for RISC-V applications development, and accelerating the launch and implementation of open-source projects.

If you are interested in enquiring & purchasing VisionFive, please fill online sale registration via this link.





