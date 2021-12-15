800MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
IBM, Samsung Unveil VTFET to Extend Moore's Law
By Stefani Munoz, EETimes (December 14, 2021)
IBM and Samsung Electronics claimed a breakthrough in semiconductor design based on a new IBM’s architecture touted as enabling an 85-percent reduction in power consumption.
The partners said the Vertical Transport Field-Effect Transistors (VTFET) scheme offers greater power efficiency over FinFET designs, potentially extending Moore’s Law scaling beyond current two-dimensional nanosheet thresholds.
FinFETs are generally designed to lie flat atop a wafer to allow electric currents to flow horizontally. Compared to a planar transistor, FinFETs help reduce power leakage while providing greater device density.
Unlike FinFETs, the companies said VTFETs are situated perpendicular to a chip substrate, allowing electric currents to flow vertically. The companies claim the design could, for example, extend smartphone battery life beyond a week without requiring a charge, according to IBM’s blog post.
