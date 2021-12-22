Design And Reuse

The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded a contract to CAES, in the frame of the ARTES Competitiveness & Growth programme, to develop System-on-Chip for space applications


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Cobham Gaisler AB Hot IP

 
See Cobham Gaisler AB IP >>

Related News

 
See Cobham Gaisler AB Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com