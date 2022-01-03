USB 4.0, MIPI DSI/CSI 2.0, Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.1, DDR5, PCIe5.0, 1G Ethernet IP Cores and many more Wired Interface IP Cores available for immediate licensing

January 3, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s wide range of Interface IPs which include USB4.0, MIPI DSI/CSI 2.0, Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.1, DDR5, PCIe5.0, 1G Ethernet IP Cores and their matching PHYs which are silicon proven in major Fabs and nodes and in mass production.

T2M’s Wired Interface IP Cores portfolio can support a broad and diverse range of Controllers with latest versions such as USB 4.0 Device, Host and Hub and MIPI CSI-3 v1.1, MIPI DSI-2 v1.1, MIPI UFS v3.1, MIPI Unipro v1.8, MIPI I3C v1.1, MIPI Soundwire v1.3, MIPI RFFE, MIPI ASPMI, MIPI BIF, MIPI Debug Target System Controllers IP Cores are available for immediate licensing in both Tx and Rx side. HDMI 2.1 and Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 Tx-Rx Controller IP Cores for high resolution displays, PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 (LPDDR5, GDDR6X, DDR3L) Controller IP Cores for Superfast data processing, SD/eMMC 5.1, NVM, SDIO, SATA 3.0 Controllers to interface with massive storages and 1G (or as required by customer) Ethernet MAC, Ethernet TSN MAC, Ethernet PCS Controllers for Highspeed Ethernet interface is also available for licensing. Most controllers are also backwards compatible and older versions are also available.

T2M’s Wired Interface IP Cores portfolio also has matching PHY’s for all Controllers in major Fabs and nodes as small as 7nm. These PHYs boasts greatly increased power efficiency and decreased logic area. These PHYs include USB 4.0, MIPI C/D PHY, MIPI D-PHY v2.1, MIPI M-PHY v4.1, HDMI v2.1, DP/eDP v1.4, PCIe 5.0, DDR5, ONFi 4.1, SD 4.1 UHS-II, GbE (10/100/1000Base-T), High speed Multi-Protocol and MIPHY SerDes IP Cores. Combo PHYs and Controllers for DDR/LPDDR/DDRL and USB/PCI/SATA are also available for immediate licensing.

T2M’s Wired Interface IP Cores portfolio along with the generic Interface IPs like USB, MIPI, PCIe, DDR, HDMI, Display Port, Ethernet, LVDS, V-by-One, Memory IPs also ranges towards Peripheral IPs such as automotive grade CAN bus, LIN bus, I2C, JESD204B, Flexray, SAE IP, SPI, HDLC IP Cores and Encoder/Decoder IPs for MPEG2, MPEG4, FEC RS, H.264 and H.265 which are also available for immediate licensing.

T2M’s Interface IP Cores have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular Electronics, Multimedia Consumer Electronics, Servers, Medical applications, IoT, Broadcasting and many more…

In addition to Wired Interface IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon IP Core Portfolio includes Bluetooth, Broadcast, Cellular, AWS IPs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs.






