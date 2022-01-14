Five AI Inference Trends for 2022

By Dana McCarty, Flex Logic (EETimes, January 12, 2022)

It’s an exciting time to be a part of the rapidly growing AI industry, particularly in the field of inference. Once relegated simply to high-end and outrageously expensive computing systems, AI inference has been marching towards the edge at super-fast speeds. Today, customers in a wide range of industries – from medical, industrial, robotics, security, retail and imaging – are either evaluating or actually designing AI inference capabilities into their products and applications.

Fortunately, with the advent of new semiconductor devices developed specifically to accelerate AI workloads, this technology has now advanced to the point where many products have dropped to price points and form factors that make it viable for mainstream markets where AI can be incorporated into a wide range of systems.

As we look to 2022, here are our predicted AI inference trends.

