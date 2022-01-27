Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers

Highly powerful, multi-mode communication processor for IoT wireless applications
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 26, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 Controller. The PCIe specification is the interconnect of choice across a broad landscape of data-intensive markets including data center, AI/ML, HPC, automotive, IoT, defense and aerospace. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides state-of-the-art security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
“The rapid advancement of AI/ML and data-intensive workloads requires that we continue to provide higher data rate solutions with best-in-class latency, power and area,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “As the latest addition to our portfolio of industry-leading interface IP, our PCIe 6.0 Controller offers customers an easy to integrate solution that delivers both performance and security for advanced SoCs and FPGAs.”
| PCIe 6.0 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations with native user interface
Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:
- Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling
- Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency
- Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness
- Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput
- Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1
- Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode and Switch port configurations
- Integrated IDE optimized for performance
More Information:
For more information on the PCIe 6.0 Controller, please visit our website. Or, view the PCIe 6.0 specification online.

