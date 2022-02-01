Mixel MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IC Integrated in isMedia Frame Grabber Family of Products for Sensor Applications

isMedia joins Mixel MIPI Central as Mixel’s first partner integrating Mixel’s MIPI IC

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- Mixel®, a longtime leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that its MIPI C-PHYSM/D-PHYSM IC has been successfully integrated in the isMedia UCI72S frame grabber product, which is now available in volume quantities. isMedia is the first Mixel MIPI® Central partner to integrate Mixel’s MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY IC in an end-product available to its customers and plans to leverage Mixel’s MIPI IC in its next generation frame grabber, the UCI73S.

The isMedia UCI72S and UCI73S frame grabbers are designed to support various sensor applications and supports multiple video formats including: 8bit to 16bit Bayer (8/10/12/14/16), 8bit or 16bit YUV4:2:2, and RGB888/RGB565 (MIPI CSI2). The UCI72S can support a raw video resolution of up to 16382 x 16382-pixel resolution with built-in 16Gb DDR4 RAM, while the next generation model UCI73S can support a raw video resolution of up to 32764 x 16382-pixel resolution with built-in 32Gb DDR4 RAM. Coded in Python PyQt, the software interface for isMedia’s UCI72S and UCI73S is user friendly and designed for easy customization, reducing overall project time and development cost.

Mixel supplied its MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo IC to isMedia in volume quantities. Using the Mixel IC, the UCI72S supports MIPI C-PHY CSI-2® RX with up to 3 trios at speeds of up to 2.0 Gsps per trio and MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 4 lanes at speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps per lane. This provides a total aggregate bandwidth of 13.68 Gbps in C-PHY mode and 10 Gbps in D-PHY mode respectively. The next generation UCI73S frame grabber from isMedia will support MIPI C-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 3 trios at speeds of up to 4.0 Gsps per trio and MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 4 lanes at speeds of up to 4.5 Gbps per lane using Mixel’s latest MIPI IC. This will support a total aggregate bandwidth of 27.36 Gbps in C-PHY mode and 18 Gbps in D-PHY mode respectively.

“We have known about Mixel and their MIPI expertise for many years so when we needed an out-of-the box solution for our latest MIPI product, we approached them for help,” said Hyungyu Lee, Head of R&D at isMedia. “We worked closely with Mixel’s team to develop a robust solution using the Mixel IC for our customers that would have otherwise not been possible.”

As a longtime premier mixed-signal IP provider, Mixel was the first IP provider to demonstrate silicon for MIPI D-PHY and MIPI C-PHY. Since then, Mixel’s MIPI PHY IP has been silicon-proven in 11 different nodes at 8 different foundries.

"Mixel has been a longtime advocate and contributing member of the MIPI Alliance,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “We are delighted that the collaboration between Mixel and isMedia has resulted in a unique solution that leverages MIPI specifications to meet growing market demands.”

“As an IP provider, we always develop test vehicles to silicon-prove our IP. When isMedia approached us with their C-PHY/D-PHY IC requirements to be integrated into their test equipment product, it was clearly a win-win partnership,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel CEO and founder. “This collaboration further enriches the MIPI ecosystem and was a welcomed development by both isMedia’s and Mixel’s customers.”

Additional Resources:

For more information about Mixel’s MIPI IC, please visit https://mixel.com/support/mipi-fpga-platform/.

For more information on Mixel’s IP portfolio, please visit https://mixel.com/ip-cores.

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHY, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 350 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





