Analog Bits Partners with Intel Foundry Services as IP Alliance Partner

Analog Bits offers differentiated High-performance LC PLL, Sensors and IO’s on Intel 16

Sunnyvale, CA, February 7, 2022 – Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator - IP Alliance program. Analog Bits will offer on Intel 16 process a portfolio of differentiated analog mixed-signal IP’s in the areas of clocking, sensor and IO’s. All these macros will be rigorously verified on test-chips in Q2-2022 and IPs will be available in May, 2022.

“We are excited to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions,” said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. “We are pleased to have Analog Bits join the alliance as a charter member. We look forward to working with Analog Bits to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

“Intel is unleashing its silicon design and manufacturing expertise to build customers’ world-changing products. We are pleased to expand our differentiated IP offerings at Intel Foundry Services for customers mandating domestic manufacturing.” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “Our close collaboration with Intel gives us the opportunity to expand our mutual customers and deliver the best-in-class IPs with optimal performance. We look forward to all the opportunities Intel Foundry Services will bring in the future”

To learn more about Analog Bits’ foundation analog IP, visit www.analogbits.com or email us at: info@analogbits.com.

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com) is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs.

Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/Os. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35- micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





