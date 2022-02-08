Vidatronic Partners with Intel Foundry Services as an IP Alliance Member

Power Management, Analog, and Security IP on Intel 16 Available to IFS Customers

AUSTIN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 8, 2022 – Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions, announces they are partnering with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) to join its Accelerator – IP Alliance Program. Through this collaboration, Vidatronic will make their low-power FlexGUARD™ integrated power management and analog IP platform which includes Vidatronic’s IP portfolio, available to IFS customers.

With over a decade of experience delivering advanced analog and power management IP solutions globally, Vidatronic is a leader in IP for advanced process technologies. Vidatronic’s FlexGUARD™ power management and analog IP platform simplifies the design process with customizable IP for easy and more cost-effective integration. Leveraging Vidatronic’s IP will enable IFS customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, security, and reliability while minimizing cost.

“Vidatronic is thrilled to bring our experience to the IFS IP alliance initiative,” says Moises Robinson, Co-Founder and President of Vidatronic. “Customers will benefit by having access to our patented IP that is pre-certified in Intel’s process technology for faster time-to-market and decreased overall risk. Ultimately, we will be able to provide them essential building blocks to their SoCs that not only improve performance but save them time and money.”

“We are pleased to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel’s foundry ambitions,” said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. “We are delighted to have Vidatronic join the alliance as a charter IP design partner. Vidatronic will help us offer top-of-the-line performance, capability, and security for our mutual customers world-wide.”

Vidatronic’s first available IP will include voltage and current references, low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) on Intel 16 process with expansion in the future.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s FlexGUARD™ Platform IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

