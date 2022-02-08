Silicon Creations Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator - IP Alliance Program Aiming to Reducing Design Barriers, Accelerating Time-to-Market

Lawrenceville, GA, USA – February 8, 2022 – Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that it has joined Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) Accelerator - IP Alliance Program. This global alliance program promotes a trusted and comprehensive collaboration between IFS and its ecosystem partners that aims to reduce design barriers, design risk and cost, and accelerate the time-to-market for customers’ products.

“This partnership gives Silicon Creations customers new ways to propel their innovative designs ahead, improve design productivity, and get to market faster,” said Randy Caplan, Co-founder, and Executive VP at Silicon Creations. “IFS is driving collaboration to advance design and IP capabilities, and our partnership with IFS is another example of how we are committed to our global customers’ success. We’re proud to be an IP alliance member of IFS’ comprehensive ecosystem program, Accelerator.”

Hitting the ground running, Silicon Creations is developing a fractional-N synthesizer as a general-purpose, high-performance SoC clocking solution for Intel 16 process technology IP ecosystem.

“We’re collaborating with a design service partner to develop a test chip on Intel 16 and expect to have the IP proven in the third quarter of this year,” Caplan said, adding that the IP is ready for design starts now.

Customers developing chips on Intel 16 will benefit from having access to the industry’s most widely programmable PLL IP with circuit architecture proven in many millions of production wafers, and with output frequency programmable from under 10MHz to 5GHz in steps smaller than 0.01ppm, power as low as 2mW and jitter low enough to comply with most high-speed NRZ PHY standards.

“We are excited to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions,” said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. “We are delighted to have Silicon Creations join the alliance. We look forward to partnering with Silicon Creations to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations is a self-funded, leading silicon IP developer with offices in the US and Poland, and sales representation worldwide. The company provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), oscillators, low-power, high-performance SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os for diverse applications including smart phones, wearables, consumer devices, processors, network devices, automotive, IoT, and medical devices. Silicon Creations' IP is proven and/or in high-volume mass production in process technologies up to the most advanced available in the industry.





