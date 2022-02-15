Silicon Catalyst welcomes Imagination Technologies as an In-Kind Partner

Silicon Valley, CA and London, UK, - February 14, 2022 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, and Imagination Technologies, a leading supplier of cutting-edge, power-efficient and flexible graphics processors (GPU) and neural network accelerator (NNA) IP, today announced joining the Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner (IKP) program.

Imagination Technologies has over 20 years of experience in designing and licensing market-leading and proven IP processor solutions. The compute, graphics and AI intellectual property (IP) from Imagination delivers security, high-performance and low power consumption in the smallest silicon area. By joining as an IKP, Imagination Technologies will enable Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies to gain access to high-value PowerVR GPU and AI accelerator design Intellectual Property (IP), by waiving the license fee for their System on Chip prototyping needs.

Chris Porthouse, Chief Product Officer, Imagination Technologies

“We are proud to join Silicon Catalyst as part of the In-Kind Partner program, aiming to reduce the barrier to entry for startups and scale-ups. The cost-effective IMG 8XE GPU and NNA IPs, unlock visualisation and recognition features in a wide range of industrial, consumer and healthcare use cases – including EV charge points, visual recognition, and HMI applications. As a leading GPU and AI provider for the program, Imagination is focused on offering startups ease of access to area-effective and high-performing solutions. Our industry-proven IP and software can help accelerate the time to market for innovation-driven scale-ups, while giving them enhanced differentiation points.”

Silicon Catalyst has a created network that lowers the capital expenses associated with the design and fabrication of silicon-based IC’s, sensors, and MEMS devices. With this announcement, the number of Silicon Catalyst IKPs totals 55 companies, offering advanced design tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs).

The startups in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development, tester access, along with banking and legal services.

Pete Rodriguez, CEO, Silicon Catalyst

“As we build on the success of having admitted in excess of 80 semiconductor startups from around the globe, we are continuing to expand our ecosystem for what many are calling the golden age of semiconductors. During our most recent application cycle, we received a record number of applicants to our program, including SoC start-ups with applications ranging from automotive, gaming, virtual and augmented reality, mobile and IoT devices. We are delighted to welcome Imagination Technologies to our In-Kind Partner program, enhancing our ability to provide flexible and scalable design IP solutions to support the IP needs of the innovative companies in our Incubator.”

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces. See https://www.imaginationtech.com/.

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 600 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 46 exciting companies. Silicon Power Technology, our Chengdu Joint Venture, has admitted 35 additional startups in China. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review’s 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.





