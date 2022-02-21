We are now AS 9100D certified! - Logic Fruit Technologies

Delhi/NCR, India -- February 21, 2022 -- It brings us tremendous pleasure to share this exciting news that Logic fruit has been certified for the standard AS 9100D. The certification has been earned after a rigorous audit done on the quality management systems set up in the company and the implementation met the requirements of AS 9104/1. Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of product engineering and consulting services for Embedded System and Application Development.

“ Logic fruit is dedicated to developing state-of-art solutions meeting the custom requirement of our customers allowing them to meet evolving market needs faster. Following industry best practices and having a robust quality management system in place is how we ensure customer satisfaction, deliver best quality and safety compliant offering. This certification is a testament to our dedication to customer service, premium quality and best-in-class products and services. ” said Sanjeev Kumar, Logic fruit’s CEO.

Earning this certification has provided another stamp of validation to Logic fruit’s capability to develop solutions that meet the stringent requirements of Aerospace and defence fields. It reaffirms the commitment to provide highest quality to our customers and always prioritizing safety.

AS 9100 D applicability and Scope

Some of the salient points of the certification are:

AS 9100D certificate is an International Quality management standard regulating particularly aerospace and defence sectors.

The objective of the standard is to ensure improve and ensure integrity of industry supply chain.

Its scope covers design, development and manufacturing for electronic systems, sub-systems and software solutions. It is issued to organizations involved in aerospace and defence supply chain.

It is the latest standard in quality management system, and it adds to the ISO 9001 standards with aerospace industry-specific guidelines.

Certification Benefits:

Having this certification will bring the following benefits to our customers as well to the business-

Customer Satisfaction- continue to deliver product and services that consistently meet the requirements of our customers

Reputation globally- improve our credibility in the international market as a reputable product and service provider

Risk management- improving risk management by following industry best practices for risk identification and mitigation

Cost reduction- continual improvement in processes and increased operational efficiency bringing down the operating costs

The certification was provided to Logic fruit by NVT Quality Certification which is accredited under the control of the AQMS standard certification scheme (ICOP).





