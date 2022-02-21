Design And Reuse

MIPI D-PHY Tx IP Core in 22nm along with MIPI DSI-2 Tx Controller IP Core for your High-End Camera and Display needs is available for immediate licensing


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
Example: MIPI IP Cores
 

T2M Hot IP

 
See T2M IP >>

Related News

 
See T2M Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com