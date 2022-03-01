Arm clears out top management

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 28, 2022)

Four out of the top seven executives of Arm have now left the company following a clear-out by new CEO Rene Haas.

Four out of the top seven executives of Arm have now left the company following a clear-out by new CEO Rene Haas.

Former CEO Simon Segars was replaced immediately after Softbank announced the failure of the Nvidia bid.

Click here to read more ...













