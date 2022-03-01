Compact RISC-V Processor (32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers)
Arm clears out top management
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 28, 2022)
Four out of the top seven executives of Arm have now left the company following a clear-out by new CEO Rene Haas.
Former CEO Simon Segars was replaced immediately after Softbank announced the failure of the Nvidia bid.
