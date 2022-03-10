Zepp Health signs licence agreement for sureCore's EverOn ultra-low voltage memory IP

Near-Threshold Voltage Operation Critical to Cutting Power Budgets

Sheffield, England -- March 10th, 2022 – Zepp Health, a market leader in digital health management, today announced it has licenced sureCore’s revolutionary, ultra-low voltage SRAM memory EverOn™ as part of its ongoing strategy to deliver improved computing efficiency at reduced power for its family of wearable devices.

As part of Zepp Health’s commitment to bring the most advanced products to market to cater for health-conscious consumers, the Zepp team studied the lowest power memories available before deciding to integrate the sureCore offering.

Zepp products combine classic mechanical designs ﻿with state-of-the-art health technology

“The EverOn memory is unique in the semiconductor industry, offering an unparalleled capability to operate from near-threshold voltages upwards thereby allowing direct connection to on-chip low voltage logic without the need for level shifters,” said Mike Yeung, COO, Zepp Health. He continued, “Operating at such low voltages confers huge power savings for our products. When higher compute power is needed, we just increase the voltage to be able to deliver the end user experience our customers expect.”

Paul Wells, CEO SureCore, added, “Our EverOn SRAM is ideally suited to the needs of the wearables market. Market leaders like Zepp Health are now focused on driving down power consumption. Until recently developers had no choice but to rely on industry standard IP, which is typically not optimised for power consumption – our low power memory solutions are a game-changer for product developers.”

Yeung commented further, “In Zepp’s relentless pursuit of all aspects of new technologies, devices, apps and services, we believe that we have found an innovative and dependable partner in sureCore to help us meet our demanding power goals. Their low power design and verification expertise coupled with their responsiveness and empathetic support will make for a successful long-term relationship.”

Paul Wells concluded, “It has been a privilege for SureCore to work with an industry visionary like Zepp and to understand their challenges and goals. I am confident that, by working closely with their talented engineering team, we’ll help them achieve their demanding power targets.”

About sureCore

SureCore is the low-power innovator who empowers the IC design community to meet aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of ultra-low power memory design services and standard products. SureCore’s low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet the most exacting memory requirements with a comprehensive product and design services portfolio that create clear market differentiation. The company’s low-power product line encompasses a range of close to near-threshold silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.

www.sure-core.com

About Zepp

Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices.

www.zepphealth.com





