OPENEDGES Announces Silicon Proven 12nm LPDDR54 PHY IP

Seoul, South Korea, March 10th, 2022 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the world’s leading memory system and AI platform IP provider, today announced that it has successfully brought up its 12nm LPDDR5/4/4x ORBIT™ PHY IP (LPDDR54 OPHY™) test chip, demonstrating 6.4 Gbps data rates in LPDDR5 mode.

OPENEDGES has a history of first-silicon success with its OPHY product line, having previously brought up its GDDR6 PHY at 12nm in 2020, and its LPDDR54 PHY at 14nm in 2021. OPENEDGES’ latest test chip is its second for the LPDDR54 OPHY, fabricated using 12nm process technology. As with its 14nm predecessor, the 12nm LPDDR54 OPHY test chip was immediately functional and achieved 6.4 Gbps data rates, the maximum for LPDDR5 operation.

“With our 12nm LPDDR54 OPHY we were able to build upon the success of our first-generation 14nm test chip,” said Ricky Lau, CTO at The Six Semiconductor, a subsidiary of OPENEDGES. “Our initial test chip bring-up took less than 2 days and the OPHY was communicating with the LPDDR5 DRAM at 6.4 Gbps within the first week. This is a testament to the quality and effectiveness of our core OPHY architecture, which has now been proven across multiple process nodes. We have our tremendously talented design and bring-up teams to thank for this success.“

OPENEDGES' LPDDR54 OPHY employs a unique architecture that enables maximum performance and flexibility while maintaining a footprint less than half that of alternative DDR PHY solutions. Its highly configurable channel and floor-plan provide flexibility in connecting to different DRAM package types and lane ordering. A proprietary programmable state machine (PSM) enables accelerated firmware-based training and DFT functionality.

Click to enlarge

LPDDR54 PHY Example 2-Channel Configuration - 16-bits/Channel, 4 Ranks/Channel

Several industry-leading companies have already licensed OPENEDGES’ LPDDR54 OPHY and memory controller IP in multiple process technologies. OPENEDGES plans to expand its silicon-proven LPDDR54 OPHY platform to additional process technologies in the near future.

About OPENEDGES Technology

OPENEDGES Technology is the world's only total memory subsystem and AI platform IP solution company that delivers NPU, memory controller, DDR PHY, and on-chip interconnect IPs.

OPENEDGES is recognized for its world-class IPs with the highest level of efficiencies in power consumption, area, and DRAM optimization. The IPs and the proprietary technology shorten the customer's design and verification process by delivering the only market and silicon-proven integrated IP solutions. The Six Semiconductor (TSS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, focuses on developing high-speed memory PHY IP solutions with a mission to develop high-speed PHY IP with the lowest power area. And it provides solutions that range from AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC) to mobile and automotive applications in multiple standards, technologies, and foundries.

The two key technologies of OPENEDGES are memory systems and AI Computing, which together provide a sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency, and reliability for IoT.

ORBIT:

DDR memory controller IP supports DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4/4x/5/5x, GDDR6

IP supports DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4/4x/5/5x, GDDR6 DDR PHY supports LPDDR4/4x/5/5x, GDDR6

supports LPDDR4/4x/5/5x, GDDR6 NoC Bus Interconnect IP Non-coherent NoC available

ENLIGHT:

4-/8-bit mixed-precision neural network processing unit (NPU) IP

Learn more about OPENEDGES at www.openedges.com or contact directly to sales@openedges.com





