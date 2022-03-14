IAR Systems extends powerful RISC-V solutions with 64-bit support

Bringing high-performance, well-established technology to companies choosing the emerging RISC-V 64-bit cores for their upcoming development projects

Uppsala, Sweden — March 14, 2022 — IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today proudly presented support for 64-bit RISC-V cores in the professional development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V. With this extended core support, IAR Systems continues to be in the forefront of providing professional development solutions for RISC-V.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE, including integrated code analysis tools ensuring code quality. Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. Version 3.10 of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V supports RV64 RISC-V cores, including several RV64 devices from Andes, Codasip, Microchip, Nuclei and SiFive further extending the toolchain’s wide support for available RISC-V devices. In addition, symmetric multicore processing (SMP) is now supported, enabling high-performance debugging of multicore RISC-V devices.

“64-bit support is an important milestone for our investment in the RISC-V technology and ecosystem,” commented Anders Holmberg, CTO, IAR Systems. “RISC-V technology adoption and interest continues to grow, especially in the Asia Pacific region, and we are committed to stay in the forefront when it comes to professional development solutions for building high-quality embedded applications across all industries.”

Along with the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, IAR Systems provides build tools for RISC-V enabling modern and scalable build server topologies for CI/CD pipelines as well as functional safety-certified editions of the toolchain. In addition to the strong technology, the company offers global professional technical support. More information about IAR Systems’ solutions for RISC-V is available at iar.com/riscv.

About IAR Systems



IAR Systems provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.





