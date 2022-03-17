Intrinsic ID Optimizes SRAM PUF Security Technology for Advanced Process Nodes with QuiddiKey 4.x

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2022 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced the newest release of its flagship hardware IP product, QuiddiKey®. The new release is adapted to the needs of semiconductor designs targeting advanced process nodes. QuiddiKey 4.x provides additional security countermeasures, extended testability, and requires less non-volatile memory than previous versions. It is available immediately.

“The need for trusted, transparent, and scalable security solutions in the semiconductor industry has never been greater,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO of Intrinsic ID. “Specialized applications in data centers, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence push computing limits and are driving the new features of QuiddiKey. The new product offers security IP that is future-proof and does not require redesign as process nodes keep shrinking and designs become more complex.”

QuiddiKey 4.x is the latest offering in a family of hardware IP solutions that enable chip designers to secure their silicon with internally generated, device-unique cryptographic keys. Using the inherently random start-up values of SRAM as a PUF, QuiddiKey generates the entropy required for a strong hardware root of trust by assuring that a device’s keys and sensitive data are never stored, but instead are re-created from the PUF each time they are needed.

Security solutions based on QuiddiKey scale particularly well with the decrease in size of advanced technology nodes. This is because QuiddiKey uses SRAM to derive its cryptographic keys, which is a standard component available upon initial release of any process technology. This allows the Quiddikey IP to be used with any foundry and process node. To further accommodate the needs of chip designers for small nodes, QuiddiKey 4.x also requires significantly less non-volatile data storage, as this type of storage can be scarce in advanced nodes.

QuiddiKey 4.x builds on the success of previous releases of the product, which have been applied in a vast range of chips, from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance systems-on-chip. QuiddiKey IP has been validated for NIST CAVP and has been deployed and proven in more than 350 million devices, which have been certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. Intrinsic ID customers around the globe use its products to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate chips and devices.





