Avalanche Technology and Efabless Partner for System-On-Chip Development using Google's Open-Source Program

Avalanche Technology will extend its product offering through this partnership, beyond its core business of High-Reliability Memory devices

FREMONT, CALIF. -- MARCH 21, 2022 -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, and Efabless, providers of design platforms for custom silicon, announced today that they have entered into a partnership for joint development and production of a high-reliability programmable System-On-Chip (SoC) platform designed for use in Industrial and Space systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Efabless will provide completely tested and qualified silicon to Avalanche Technology. This SoC platform offering provides designers with new solutions to accelerate their own innovation, using programmable mixed-signal functions commonly required in IoT-type designs.

This collaboration model and the resulting innovative programmable SoC platform will be extended to advanced nodes at multiple foundries over time, as Avalanche Technology’s CMOS compatibility and scalability to advanced process nodes enable integration of its unified memory (non-volatile as well as SRAM) blocks into next generation highly integrated SoCs. This allows system designers to maintain the same architecture and software ecosystem without a redesign.

“This partnership will expand our differentiated high-reliability product offerings, from an enabling system ingredient provider to a complete solution provider for system control and management at the Edge. We will start by enabling radiation-tolerant products for Space and rapidly expand into the Industrial market” said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Product, Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. “The Space market requires high reliability programmable controllers that can be qualified quickly and morph into different personalities on the fly, thus enabling mission change whilst in orbit. This partnership is our first step towards delivering a programmable SoC platform for the Space-IoT™ Market.”

“Our chipIgnite solution for accelerated development of System-on-Chip combined with Avalanche’s architectural knowhow and game-changing memory technology will accelerate innovation with Mixed-Signal SoC solutions for IoT-type applications” said Jeff DiCorpo, Senior Vice President and General at Efabless. “Our solution is extendable to advanced nodes and, with our community-driven open design model, we can enable future compatible solutions in Avalanche’s family of Programmable SoCs”.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true “Next Generation MRAM Company”. For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.

About Efabless Corporation

Efabless is the creator community platform for the design, development and commercialization of integrated circuits (“ICs” or “chips”) as part of the electronics development process. Our mission is to democratize the process of electronics product creation, making it accessible to all who want to participate. Product developers use this platform to rapidly, cost-effectively and reliably create custom silicon. Expert chip developers use the solution to dramatically reduce cost and time to market for proof of concepts of new and exciting ICs. Efabless has partnered with Google to offer a “design-to-prototype” solution that is free for open source ICs. Efabless also offers chipIgnite to support “design-to-prototype” solutions for proprietary designs. The Efabless model is extensible to advanced packaging, software and systems. Efabless is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit https://www.efabless.com.





