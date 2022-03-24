O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Subsystem is now available
Copenhagen, Denmark, March 24, 2022 – Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) cores, announces the availability of an O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Subsystem. Comcores Subsystem is a packaged IP solution for the fronthaul transport of the O-RAN Radio Unit. The IP cores are tailored to work together efficiently, thus simplifying the integration into an FPGA or ASIC. Using the packaged IP solution ensures correct interoperability between the IPs contained in the solution and reduces the integration time and risk.
Comcores can tailor a packaged solution based on customer requirements by combining Comcores IPs. The O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Subsystem contains Ethernet MAC, PCS, DMA and IEEE 1588 PTP by default, and can optionally be extended with MACsec, eCPRI and Ethernet Switch. Furthermore, a JESD204B or JESD204C IP can also be provided for transporting data between the DFE and RF-FE.
Key Benefits of the O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Subsystem IP:
- Adding Value
- Reduces customer’s time to market and risks
- Frees up customer’s strategic resources
- Reliable
- HW validated packaged IP solution
- The packaged IP solution consists of building blocks, which are integrated and tested together
- Flexible
- The IP blocks can be combined in a flexible way to suit customer’s requirements
- Silicon Agnostic
- Targeting both ASICs and FPGAs
About Comcores
Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions for digital subsystems with a focus on Ethernet Solutions, Wireless Fronthaul and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-of-the-art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors. Thereby drastically reducing their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.
To learn more about this solution from Comcores, please contact us at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com.
