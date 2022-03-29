eTopus Announces PCIe IP Gen 1-6 and 800G Support For 7/6nm With Support For SoC & Chiplet Clients

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 -- eTopus Technology today announces the design-in availability of its 7/6nm multi-protocol SerDes IP optimized for PCIe gen 1 to 6 SoC & Chiplet clients. This new IP also supports Ethernet standards from 1G to 112G with support for long reach applications.

One of the key benefits of the new SerDes is its flexibility to support a wide range of channels from Short Reach (10dB) to Long Reach (up to 42dB) with low power of 6pj/bit.

“eTopus is a worldwide leader in high speed, low latency, low power connectivity IP which has shipped in millions of conventional ASICs” said Harry Chan, CEO of eTopus. “Now we are enabling SoC and Chiplet developers to go to market with lower risk and cost with silicon-proven IP supporting leading-edge PCIe and Ethernet connectivity.”

eTopus will demonstrate its 7/6nm SerDes IP running 64G PAM4 traffic with low BER at DesignCon 22 on April 5-7th in Santa Clara Convention Center at its Booth (#1255). The demonstration will showcase its BER performance over a 33dB insertion loss channel with connectors from Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

eTopus has also chosen CoMira Solutions, Inc., the leading Ethernet MAC/PCS IP provider, as its solution partner for 800G/400G Ethernet solutions for integration with its 112G SerDes IP for next-generation ASIC and Chiplet applications.

“With 10s of millions of ICs shipped, CoMira IP is proven across a range of applications. We’re excited to now support eTopus with solutions for ASICs and Chiplets,” said Qasim Shami, Founder, and CEO of CoMira Solutions. “The Chiplet revolution is coming, and we see it as a major opportunity to increase performance while lowering client risk and time to market.”

Multiple options of the SerDes IP will be offered and introduced within the next few quarters.

HP SoC version:

SerDes IP 1-64G/112G LR for PCIe Gen 5/6 and 800G/400G Ethernet operation on 7/6 nm, optimized for low latency and low power.

HP Chiplet version:

SerDes IP & Controllers on Chiplet with Die-to-Die PHY

Available for licensing as chiplets

LP SOC version:

SERDES IP for PCI Gen 1-5 support & 56G LR SERDES for 400G support

Optimized for today’s Gen 5 applications

About eTopus Technology Inc.

eTopus is the technology leader in high-performance, DSP-based, mixed-signal, ultra-high-speed semiconductor interconnect solutions. Our ultra-high-speed SerDes IP is adopted by global Tier-1 players to be used in networking, storage, 5G, and AI applications. eTopus is a VC-backed startup headquartered in Silicon Valley where our innovations and advanced architectures are developed. Our investors include SK Telecom, HK-X, corporate VCs, and cross-border funds. For more information, please visit www.etopus.com.

About CoMira Solutions, Inc.

CoMira helps innovative semiconductor manufacturers make markets. The company’s Ethernet, Error Correction and Security IP solutions -- along with a complete services suite -- enables companies to deliver chips optimized for networking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing and servers. For more than 10 years, CoMira has been a trusted partner for some of the biggest names in technology and specialized startups. To learn more, visit www.comira-inc.com.





