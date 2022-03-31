M31 Speeds Delivery of Silicon IP by 5X Using the Cadence Library Characterization Solution in the Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.— March 30, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that M31 Technology Corporation has adopted the Cadence® CloudBurst™ platform to complement its existing Cadence Liberate™ Trio Characterization Suite infrastructure, speeding the delivery of its advanced-node silicon IP. The CloudBurst platform provided easy access to the Liberate Trio suite in a secure, ready-to-use cloud environment, reducing setup time by 25X and enabling M31 to successfully speed up overall time to market by 5X.

As a global professional IP provider, M31 is determined to rapidly provide forward-looking silicon IPs for trending applications to meet diverse IC design needs. M31 has been using the trusted Cadence library characterization portfolio for many years, and the Liberate Trio suite provided optimal scalability, speed and reliability with this latest design project. To deliver its high-quality silicon IP, M31 required additional hardware compute resources to complement M31’s on-premises infrastructure, so adopting the CloudBurst platform was the next logical step. Moving design work to CloudBurst meant M31 didn’t need to make up-front capital expenditures or devote dedicated IT resources to setting up the equipment, saving both time and money. M31 benefitted from having the ability to address peak design requirements while reducing the delivery timeline, hardware costs and risks. Also, the Liberate Trio suite features Bolt technology, an integrated job distribution system, which provided M31 with reliable characterization in the cloud across 10,000 CPU cores in parallel.

“M31 has been committed to delivering differentiated silicon-proven IP to our customers on schedule, and our multi-year collaboration with Cadence ensures that we stay ahead of aggressive time-to-market demands,” said Scott Chang, CEO of M31. “By combining the Cadence CloudBurst platform with our existing production-proven and foundry-certified Liberate Trio environment, Cadence delivered a secure, cloud-based characterization solution that enabled M31 to quickly scale production to meet our time-to-market goals.”

The Cadence Liberate Trio suite and CloudBurst platform support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on the Liberate Trio suite, please visit www.cadence.com/go/liberatespr, and for more information on the CloudBurst platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/cloudburstspr.

