Faraday Launches Cortex-A53-based Platform to Accelerate FinFET SoC Development

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- March 31, 2022 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today launched SoCreative!VI™ A600 SoC development platform implemented in Samsung Foundry’s 14LPP FinFET process technology. This platform is equipped with Faraday’s A600 SoC chip on an evaluation board and the Linux software development kit (SDK) to create a full-performance system environment, enabling seamless functional verification and system software development in the early development stage. The A600 SoC platform can be used to shorten time-to-market for FinFET’s applications, including AIoT, edge computing, multimedia, and communication.

To meet high-performance and complex SoC design needs, Faraday’s A600 SoC features Arm Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU with performance optimization up to 1.5 GHz, and its verified in-house LPDDR4/4X controller and PHY IP/subsystem; in addition, A600 contains other essential high-speed interface IPs such as PCIe Gen4 and USB. By connecting a customer’s FPGA board through a USB Type-C cable, SoCreative!VI A600 platform helps customers evaluate and verify their own design blocks in a proven SoC architecture more easily.

“Faraday’s latest SoCreative series platform A600 allows customers’ SoC projects to quickly migrate to the FinFET process,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “With the deployment of this platform, we offers significant additional value to ASIC customers seeking earlier entry into the IP evaluation and software development of their SoC projects across numerous next-generation applications.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





