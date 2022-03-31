Hyper-Decoupling Capacitor with a Capacitance Multiplication, Series Inductance Nullification, Cybersecurity Enhancement and an Energy Harvesting capabilities
ARIES Embedded Presents New MCXL Reference IP Design
MCXL Embedded Module Relies on Intel Cyclone 10 LP FPGAs and HyperBus Technology for Industrial Control and Communications
Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany --March 31, 2022 – ARIES Embedded, a specialist in embedded services and products, enhances the well-proven MCXL System-on-Module (SoM) with the new reference IP design. The MCXL SoM is based on the Intel Cyclone 10 LP family. It is the first FPGA SoM featuring HyperBus Technology. “The new reference design provides an excellent benefit for all customers to evaluate the MCXL SoM or start their own developments,” stated Andreas Widder, Managing Director of ARIES Embedded. “The design implements the VexRiscv (open source RISC-V soft-core) running FreeRTOS, as well as Intel Triple Speed Ethernet MAC and the SLL MBMC IP.” The MCXL SoM leverages the functionality of the Cyclone 10 LP family on a compact embedded module. Intel Cyclone 10 LP FPGAs are ideal for cost-sensitive applications that require increasing lower static power as the need for scalable processing acceleration increases system interface requirements. The large range of industrial applic ations involves I/O expansion, interfacing, bridging, sensor fusion, and industrial motor control.
Easy and Fast Project Launch
For the MCXL reference IP design, three Quartus projects are available: one for the MCXL-S (SDRAM variant) and two for the MCXL-H (HyperBus variant). All implement a RISC-V core with FreeRTOS, a UART core, and GPIO routed to the PMod connectors and gigabit Ethernet using the Intel TSE MAC. The mcxl_h_ethernet and mcxl_s_ethernet projects use only 128 KiB on-chip memory to provide RAM for the RISC-V core. The mcxl_h_ethernet_hyperbus project also implements the SLL HyperBus IP Core, available with a time-limited 30 minutes free trial license providing additional 32 MiB of HyperRAM and 128 MiB of HyperFlash.
About ARIES Embedded
ARIES Embedded provides hardware and software development and standard products for industrial and agricultural sectors. The 2001 founded embedded specialist headquartered in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, focuses on FPGA technology and open source software. The portfolio comprises of modular systems for flexible and fast use in functional prototypes, pilot series and mass production. On customer request, ARIES Embedded individually customizes standard products in accordance with project requirements. Further information is available at https://aries-embedded.com.
