Sondrel warns that packaging lead time have dramatically increased from 8 to more than 50 weeks

Reading, UK – April 7, 2022 -- Just when the supply shortage of semiconductors seems to be easing, Sondrel is warning of an issue in the supply chain that may well cause unexpected delays to orders. In the initial stages of the Covid pandemic, packaging houses were badly hit by cancellation of orders and had to lay off staff or even close down. As silicon production surges, they are struggling to cope with the tsunami of orders especially as it takes time to build new facilities and train staff. The result of this is that the lead time for packaging has increased from 8-9 weeks to as much as 50 weeks or more.

Alaa Alani, Sondrel’s Head of Packaging, explained; “The sequence of booking the stages in the supply chain has completely changed. Previously the design would be finished and then sent off to be made into wafers, which still takes around 12 weeks. At the same time, the details for the packaging would be sent to the packaging company so that was ready before the silicon. The new timeline means that the packaging design has to be finished and booked 20 or more weeks before the final silicon design to ensure that the silicon and packaging come together at the right time.”

He went on to add that not being aware of this and planning accordingly could introduce a delay in the production of a chip by as much as 40 weeks. As Sondrel offers a complete turnkey ASIC design and manufacturing service, the company spotted this growing problem in the supply chain a while back and has devised a solution to start the SoC package planning and design by assigning die bumps and assigning their x/y coordinates relative to the die corner. Moving this stage to much earlier in the supply chain sequence avoids a massive and costly delay.

The bump locations are determined for each of the macros and PHYs as specified by the IP vendors using the floor plan and the SoC partitions’ locations. For hard macros such as PCIe, HDMI and others, the bumps locations are specified by their relative offset from the macro corner whereas in soft macros (e.g., DDR), it is based on a certain pattern and a minimum pitch used in the bump assignment.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s founder and CEO, added; “Our reputation is based on mitigating the risk of a customer’s project by ensuring the quality of our design work and keeping our fingers on the pulse of every stage of the supply chain to identify and solve issues so that the chips are delivered on schedule.

Sondrel has a white paper ‘Early Bump Assignment Methodology for SoCs in Flip Chip BGA Packages’ that discusses this and is available at www.sondrel.com/solutions/white-papers.

