TSMC March 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2022 was approximately NT$171.97 billion, an increase of 17.0 percent from February 2022 and an increase of 33.2 percent from March 2021. Revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$491.08 billion, an increase of 35.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues March 2022 171,967 February 2022 146,933 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 17.0 March 2021 129,127 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 33.2 January to March 2022 491,076 January to March 2011 362,410 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 35.5





