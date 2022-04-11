Switching regulator, inductor-based, PWM mode, high efficiency
TSMC March 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2022 was approximately NT$171.97 billion, an increase of 17.0 percent from February 2022 and an increase of 33.2 percent from March 2021. Revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$491.08 billion, an increase of 35.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2022
|171,967
|February 2022
|146,933
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|17.0
|March 2021
|129,127
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|33.2
|January to March 2022
|491,076
|January to March 2011
|362,410
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|35.5
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 28HV process
- Top Five Leaders Continue Expanding Share of Global IC Fab Capacity
- TSMC March 2022 Revenue Report
- MIPI CSI-2 Tx and Rx Controller IP Cores for Highly modular and configurable Camera Interfaces is available for immediate licensing
- Cadence Spectre FX FastSPICE Simulator Is Adopted by SK Hynix to Accelerate DRAM Design
Most Popular
- Leading Semiconductor Players to Advance Next Generation FD-SOI Roadmap for Automotive, IoT and Mobile Applications
- Synopsys and Juniper Networks Invest in New Company to Pursue Fast-Growing Silicon Photonics Market
- Chinese Companies Hold Only 4% of Global IC Marketshare
- RISC-V startup recruits former Agile Analog CEO Ramsdale
- Intel, Micron, and Analog Devices Join MITRE Engenuity's Semiconductor Alliance to Define Principles for Joint Research and Collaboration for a More Resilient U.S. Semiconductor Industry
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page