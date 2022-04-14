TSMC Reports First Quarter EPS of NT$7.82
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. -- Apr. 14, 2022 -- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$491.08 billion, net income of NT$202.73 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$7.82 (US$1.40 per ADR unit) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Year-over-year, first quarter revenue increased 35.5% while net income and diluted EPS both increased 45.1%. Compared to fourth quarter 2021, first quarter results represented a 12.1% increase in revenue and a 22.0% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
In US dollars, first quarter revenue was $17.57 billion, which increased 36.0% year-over-year and increased 11.6% from the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 55.6%, operating margin was 45.6%, and net profit margin was 41.3%.
In the first quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 20% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 50% of total wafer revenue.
“Our first quarter business was supported by strong HPC and Automotive-related demand,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into second quarter 2022, we expect our business to continue to be supported by HPC and Automotive-related demand, partially offset by smartphone seasonality.”
Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for second quarter 2022 to be as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be between US$17.6 billion and US$18.2 billion; And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 28.8 NT dollars,
- Gross profit margin is expected to be between 56% and 58%;
- Operating profit margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%.
TSMC's 2022 first Quarter Consolidated results:
(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)
|1Q22
Amount a
|1Q21
Amount
|YoY Inc. (Dec.) %
|4Q21 Amount
|QoQ Inc. (Dec.) %
|Net Sales
|491,076
|362,410
|35.5
|438,189
|12.1
|Gross profit
|273,203
|189,839
|43.9
|230,755
|18.4
|Income from operations
|223,790
|150,538
|48.7
|182,772
|22.4
|Income before tax
|226,832
|155,064
|46.3
|184,819
|22.7
|Net income
|202,733
|139,690
|45.1
|166,232
|22.0
|EPS (NTS)
|7.82b
|5.39b
|45.1
|6.41b
|22.0
a: 1Q2022 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors
b: Based on 25,930 million weighted average outstanding shares
|
