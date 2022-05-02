Highly efficient 2-issue, dual-mac superscalar DSP core for Voice, Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture.
VLAB Works enables Embedded Applications with VLAB VDMs
ADELAIDE, South Australia - May 2, 2022 — ASTC and VLAB Works today announced the launch of VLAB Virtual Development Machines or VLAB VDMs. Created to promote rapid development and testing of embedded applications and user software, VDMs provide immediate access to virtual prototypes and platforms which can run, test, debug and analyze unmodified target compiled binaries. The result is quicker time to market and significant savings.
“Focusing on the needs of the many embedded software engineers who are not virtualization or simulation experts has long been a priority for VLAB Works,” said Jay Yantchev, CEO of ASTC. “Our solution is to create immediately available, easy to use, and high-performance virtual environments. VLAB VDMs provide an all-in-software virtual environment easily configured to a range of target-specific embedded architectures. These virtual embedded computers are available on your desktop, server, or in the cloud, and perfect for software development and debugging, continuous integration (CI) and continuous test (CI/CT).”
“Talking with industry partners and customers, the most consistent and strongest requests are high performance, early availability, and cost-effective scalability. VLAB VDMs leapfrog current state of the art offerings on all these counts, with industry-leading performance, out of the box support for a wide range of embedded architectures, and low overheads and costs for scalability. These combine to make VLAB virtual environments very compelling throughout the embedded development lifecycle, even long after hardware becomes available.” said Atanas Parashkevov, CTO and VP of Product Development at VLAB Works. “With an ever-growing range of virtual CPU systems from ARM, Infineon, NXP, Renesas, ST Micro, Texas Instruments, and others, an extensive library of virtual components including displays, consoles, storage, ASICs, and various communication I/Os, VDMs can be configured to match the system architecture and performance of specific embedded devices. Complementing the virtual hardware are pre-built and pre-validated software stacks including Linux, FreeRTOS and other industry-leading embedded operating systems and hypervisors, offering users an immediate start for software development activities.”
Alongside the launch of VLAB VDMs are new developments for the product lineup and pricing of VLAB. Scaling in line with the business models of the virtualization industry rather than of the EDA or tools industry, VLAB meets customer needs for mass virtualization of embedded development and test. VLAB is available in entry-level packages suitable for individual engineers and projects with limited budgets, right through to global enterprises seeking to equip large and distributed teams working across one or more product lines. Customers can find further details on the new VLAB Essentials, Workstation, Server and Enterprise offerings at www.vlabworks.com/vlab.
Availability
VLAB VDMs are available now with an initial set of processor architectures, components and supported software, with the portfolio set to continue to grow over 2022 and beyond.
About ASTC & VLAB Works
Australian Semiconductor Technology Company Pty Ltd (ASTC) plays an ongoing and essential role in the global embedded electronics supply chain with industry-leading virtualization solutions. With a long track record and presence in multiple market segments including Automotive, Aerospace and Industrial Control, ASTC and its tools and technologies business VLAB Works work across supply chains to help customers around the globe design better products, quicker. More information is available at www.vlabworks.com.
