GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP Cores with matching 1G Ethernet MAC, PCS and TSN MAC Controller IP Cores for all your high-speed Ethernet Networking applications is available for immediate licensing

2nd May 22 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core in 28nm process node for all types of Networking applications. This 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is silicon proven and has been in mass production with its ability to handle high density data over a highly efficient low power consumption.

The 1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores is a highly integrated Core for Giga 10/100/1000 Ethernet application. It is IEEE 802.3u/ab compliant single-port Giga Ethernet physical layer transceiver with low power consumption. It supports 10BASE-Te, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T operation. The GPHY connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII (Giga Media Independent Interface) or RGMII. The combined versatile MAC interface that is capable of interfacing with several controller interfaces which includes PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), PMA (Physical Medium Attachment).

The GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores is fully IEEE 802.3-2008 and IEEE 802.3az standards compliant with IEEE 1588-2008 support and provides a robust auto-negotiation function, automatic media speed/duplex and protocol selection. GPHY also supports Auto MDI/MDIX function to simplify the network installation. The GPHY is able to support 6 modes i.e., 10/100/1000 Base-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY also boasts a high level of controllability with pre-defined Management interface, Baseline wander compensation, On-chip transmit wave-shaping and BroadR-Reach™ support for automotive applications. The IP Core has hardware configuration for default operation including Power down mode and interrupt support.

The 1G Ethernet MAC, PCS and TSN MAC Controller IP Cores are in compliance with IEEE 802.3.2018 specification and supports 10/100/1000M speeds. The Controllers also support a variety of host bus interfaces for easy adoption into any design architecture. With their static synchronous design and features such as Loopback functionality, Configurable Management Interface, and Configurable Transmit and Receive FIFOs, the Controllers are able to function with a low power consumption rate in order to comply with the IEEE Standard 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE).

The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores which can be ported on request along with the 1G Ethernet MAC, PCS and TSN MAC Controller IP Cores have also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices and other Consumer Electronics …

In addition to GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, Serial ATA and many more IP Cores, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





