CoreHW Announces mmWave GF 22FDX PLL IP

May 4, 2022 -- CoreHW’s new automotive compliant mmWave PLL frequency synthesizer IP is changing your experience of using wireless technology. This customizable IP promises unlimited applications and use cases to automotive and telecommunication industries. Some of the major applications of this IP are:

5G and mmWave Transceiver

Automotive: Radar devices Anti-collision Distance meter Velocity (speed) meter

Broadband communication systems

Point-to-point communications systems

Mobile radios

Wireless infrastructure equipment

Wireless communicationg

Aerospace and Defence

What are the main advantages of CoreHW mmWave PLL IP?

The cost-effective IP block is designed by using GF 22FDX™ fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance. Our IP brings a significant benefits to our customers. You can achieve the following advantages by using our IP:

Adjustable IP based on the customer’s requirements

Self-test / calibration IP

On-chip programable features

The smallest silicon area in the market

Automotive compliance

Multipurpose PLL with wide tuning range

Superior Phase Noise performance

Limited external components needed

Lower power consumption

High integration level

Deliverables and IP Availability

The deliverable items include GDSII, CDL Netlist (MG Calibre Compatible), Functional Verilog Model, Liberty timing models (.lib), LEF, and Application Note. The IP specification is available and it is accessible on GlobalFoundries® IP catalogue. If you are interested in our IP solution , please visit https://www.corehw.com/ip/mmwave-pll/





