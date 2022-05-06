UMC Reports Sales for April 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, May 6, 2022--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2022.
Revenues for April 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
22,796,461
|
16,382,058
|
+6,414,403
|
+39.16%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
86,219,281
|
63,479,070
|
+22,740,211
|
+35.82%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
