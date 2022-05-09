intoPIX, Adeas, and Nextera to showcase Reference design on IPMX at ISE 2022 on Xilinx Booth

Mont-Saint-Guilbert, Belgium - May 9, 2022 – Nextera Video and Adeas, two leaders in the FPGA IP space, have teamed with intoPIX, leading expert in video compression for Professional AV, to demonstrate a reference design on the new IPMX AVoIP standard. This demo will be showcased at the upcoming ISE 2022 in Barcelona at the Xilinx booth 5Q650.

The IPMX design transports 4Kp60 444 over 1-Gb combining intoPIX TicoXS Encoder/Decoder & RTP packetizers cores with Adeas/Nextera ST2110/2059 & NMOS cores, running on a Xilinx FPGA reference platform.

“The combination of IntoPIX codec core and the Adeas/Nextera SMPTE ST 2110/2059 and NMOS cores enable equipment manufacturers to add IPMX (or IP) capabilities to their products quickly and easily.”explained Antoine Wijlaars, Managing Director at Adeas.

“intoPIX develop a large range of solutions to support IPMX, including 4K & 8K Codec IP-cores & Software. We are glad to partner with Adeas/Nextera on this FPGA demonstration that can only help any IPMX implementers to speed up their product design”, said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing & Sales Director at intoPIX.

Nextera/Adeas and IntoPIX have the expertise and resources to guide customers through the development of IP-enabled products providing fast time to market without the headaches. Nextera/Adeas offer a complete compressed (or uncompressed) AV over IP solution that is fully interoperable based on the ST 2110 and IPMX standards. The Nextera-Adeas solution leverages the latest JPEG XS compression codec from IntoPIX to provide everything needed for turn-key AV over IP including FPGA cores, drivers, control software, web GUI, and an HDMI to IP demo design. Design services are also available to help get products to market quickly and easily.

Internet Protocol for Media Experience(IPMX)

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications to enable the carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks. It includes provisions for control, copy protection, connection management, and security.

IPMX means dynamic, professional video over standard IP networks, including 4K video at 60 frames per second and 4:4:4 color with just 1-Gb/s bandwidth.

It’s a truly open standard, with everyone involved taking pains to ensure that every piece of equipment built to the IPMX specification works with every other piece, that they are truly interoperable.

The combination of IPMX and intoPIX JPEG XS allows achieving more than proprietary Pro-AV protocols while preserving low latency & high quality with super-low complexity: it offers upgrade capability to 4K and 8K formats on existing cables (CAT5e). Interoperability is guaranteed thanks to the use of open ST2110 & IPMX standards.

ISE 2022 in Barcelona

All ProAV engineers, product managers, and other stakeholders are welcome at Xilinx Booth (5Q650) during ISE 2022 to discover the new joint IPMX Reference Design. At intoPIX Booth (5R650), they can also see the most recent technologies, including the new 8K solutions, TicoXS FIP, Titanium AVoIP software and enjoy all the demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About Adeas

Adeas is an independent design house developing customer-specific electronic products and (embedded) systems serving our worldwide customer base. We develop and integrate IP-cores, modules, boards and systems to specification for customers in the broadcast and pro AV industry and specialize in FPGA and SoC-based solutions.

www.adeas.nl

About Nextera Video

Nextera Video’s mission is to help equipment manufacturers IP-enable their products quickly and easily. We specialize in the education and development of NMOS software solutions to enable control interoperability via familiar controllers with plug and play functionality. We also provide sales and customer support services for the combined Adeas/Nextera solution.

www.nexteravideo.com





