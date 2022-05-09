DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
BrainChip & MosChip to Demonstrate Capabilities of Neural Processor IP & ASICs for Smart Edge Devices at IESA AI Summit
Hyderabad, India – May 9, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, and MosChip Technologies Limited (BSE: MOSCHIP), a semiconductor and system design services company, are jointly presenting a session at the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) AI Summit discussing how the companies are working collaboratively to enable neural network IP for edge applications.
With the advent of new emerging technologies in the Intelligent Electronics & Semiconductor ecosystem, IESA is looking at tapping the opportunities brought forward by AI in the hardware space. The objective of this Global Summit is to share insights on how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem in the country.
BrainChip and MosChip are co-presenting at the May 11 IESA AI Summit session with comments by Murty Gonella, Site Director at BrainChip India, followed by Swamy Irrinki, VP of Marketing and Business Development at MosChip. The presentation ends with a demonstration of BrainChip’s Akida™ neural processor IP, enabling high performance and ultra-low power on-chip inference and learning and MosChip’s ASIC platform for smart edge devices.
The IESA AI Summit is a two-day conference, May 11 and 12, showcasing how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem in India. It features panel discussions, keynote addresses, session and showcases from top India policy makers and global thought leaders. Additional information about the event is available at https://iesaaisummit.org/.
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
About MosChip Technologies Limited (BSE: MOSCHIP)
MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 750+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. MosChip provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, design services, SerDes IP, and embedded system design solutions. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Simplifies Deployment of AI/ML Models on Smart Edge Devices
- BrainChip Demonstrates Company's Event-Based AI Neural Processor at Embedded Vision Summit
- CEVA Introduces New AI Inference Processor Architecture for Edge Devices with Co-processing Support for Custom Neural Network Engines
- BrainChip and Cisco Internet of Everything Innovation Center Sign Agreement to Demonstrate the Capabilities of BrainChip's Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) Technology
- BrainChip and NVISO Partner on Human Behavioral Analytics in Automotive and Edge AI Devices
Breaking News
- BrainChip & MosChip to Demonstrate Capabilities of Neural Processor IP & ASICs for Smart Edge Devices at IESA AI Summit
- intoPIX to showcase its lightweight compression IP at Embedded Vision Summit 2022 on Lattice Booth
- intoPIX, Adeas, and Nextera to showcase Reference design on IPMX at ISE 2022 on Xilinx Booth
- Tower Semiconductor Expands its Leading-Edge Power Management Platforms Supporting Higher Power and Higher Voltage ICs
- OMNIVISION and Valens Semiconductor Partner to Offer Automotive OEMs a MIPI A-PHY-Compliant Camera Solution for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Applications
Most Popular
- Apple sues processor startup for theft of trade secrets
- Rambus to Acquire Hardent, Accelerating Roadmap for Next-Generation Data Center Solutions
- ARM China staff post open letter pledging loyalty to Allen Wu
- CMC Delivers Over 400 Semiconductor Prototypes in Past Year
- Using Agile Analog's process-agnostic Analog IPs can help solve current Semiconductor capacity challenges
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page