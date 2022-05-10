Creonic GmbH joins NewSpace Initiative

Kaiserslautern, Germany -- May 10, 2022 – Creonic GmbH recently joined the NewSpace Initiative launched by the BDI (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie). BDI is a network of German companies that are active in the NewSpace segment.

About the NewSpace Initiative

Private companies in the German space sector have joined forces in the NewSpace Initiative. Innovations in space travel are increasingly in the hands of private companies. This circumstance is revolutionizing a sector in which, for a long time, only states and their space agencies were active. The commercialization of space travel is also a huge opportunity for German companies. NewSpace can democratize access to space technologies by, among other things, enabling participating companies to provide data for the necessary digital services from space. To bundle competencies and create synergies, the BDI has launched the NewSpace Initiative. It sends a strong signal to the German and European space industry: We are on the move together and are driving space innovations forward.

About Creonic GmbH

Creonic GmbH is based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, develops microchips, components and algorithms for modems, data centers and satellites. In the information age, such elements are becoming increasingly important. Creonic specializes in storing and transporting enormous amounts of data. Today, transmission is often satellite-based, which is where Creonic’s products are used. With Creonic’s chip designs, companies from start-ups to global corporations can develop their infrastructure.

For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.





