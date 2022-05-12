ADTechnology Receives Samsung Foundry 2022 Best Engineering Award for Design Service Collaboration

May 12, 2022 -- ADTechnology Co., Ltd., leading-edge ASIC design solution provider and member of Samsung Foundry DSP announced today that ADTechnology has been recognized by Samsung Foundry as a winner of the 2022 Best Engineering Award for its memory controller design service collaboration projects.

Since ADTechnology has become Samsung Foundry’s DSP (Design Solution Partner) member in 2020, ADTechnology has been doing 30+ of design collaboration projects for various application SoCs based on Samsung Foundry 4nm, 5nm, 8nm and many other process technology offerings. This award is the proof point of ADTechnology’s design engineering quality which enables power and performance optimized SoCs on top of its 20 years of engineering experience and knowhow.

“We are honored to be the winner of 2022 Best Engineering Award from Samsung Foundry. I must thank to our Korea and Vietnam engineering team for their engineering achievements. As Samsung Foundry recognized our design engineering quality, We believe we can also deliver our best design engineering support to our global customers. We are looking forward to having continued partnership with Samsung Foundry and expanding global collaboration projects.” Said JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology

For more information, please visit en.adtek.co.kr. You can find our ASIC turn-key service offerings.

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is global leading ASIC design service and manufacturing service provider which has 20 years of business history and 700+ of design tape-out engineering experiences. Headquarter in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D office in Korea/Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are about 450 of total global employees with target to expand it up to 700 in 2025. ADTechnology is also listed company in Korean stock market, KOSDAQ and its sales record in 2021 was around $265M. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry DSP, focusing 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.





