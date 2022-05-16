Samsung raising foundry prices
Samsung is reported to be talking to foundry customers about a rise in prices of between 15% and 20% to take effect in H2.
Last week it was revealed that TSMC had proposed single digit price rises to customers.
The brunt of the prices increases is sis to be falling on Samsung is said to be increasing the prices on orders for older processes.
