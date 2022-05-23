BrainChip Joins Arm AI Partner Program

Laguna Hills, Calif. – May 23, 2022 – – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, announced today it has been accepted into the Arm®AI Partner Program, an ecosystem of hardware and software specialists enabling developers to deliver the next generation of AI solutions.

Arm’s extensive AI ecosystem simplifies AI deployment by providing best-in-class tools, algorithms, and applications to customers worldwide. The Arm AI partner program creates and nurtures strategic alliances that empower its ecosystem to drive innovation, provides technical support and resources, and helps partners reach developers and decision-makers within their target markets.

“To support the wealth of opportunities that AI can provide, from automation of industrial devices to improved user experience for consumers, developers need access to intelligence at the edge,” said Mohamed Awad, vice president of IoT and Embedded at Arm. “As part of the Arm AI Partner Program, BrainChip will further enable developers to meet the need for high-performance and ultra-low power edge AI inference, unlocking new opportunities for innovation.”

In joining the program, BrainChip in turn builds out its own ecosystem for the Akida™ silicon-proven IP, while assuring compatibility of BrainChip’s IP with Arm’s product families. Akida provides cost-effective, high-performance, power-efficient AI processing for edge AI devices – even those in locations where there is limited or no connectivity.

“It’s valuable for BrainChip to be part of Arm’s portfolio of partners as Arm is not only a leading provider of AI technologies, but an industry influencer,” said Jerome Nadel, BrainChip CMO. “Arm offers us another channel to give end users access to Akida, the world’s first commercial neuromorphic AI accelerator, and to foster the development of best-in-class AI products and applications.”

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency. For more information and features, visit https://brainchipinc.com/technology.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, without the need to access the cloud, dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real-world applications, such as connected cars, consumer electronics and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future for customers’ products as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





