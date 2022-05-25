Siemens streamlines, secures embedded RISC-V development with latest Nucleus ReadyStart solution

Plano, Texas, USA - May 25 2022 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today availability of its leading Nucleus™ ReadyStart™ solution for embedded development targeting the fast-growing adoption of the RISC-V architecture. Building on one of the industry’s first commercial real-time operating systems (RTOSes) for RISC-V devices, released in 2021, Siemens’ newest Nucleus ReadyStart embedded development solution includes a host of new features that help customers enhance the security, flexibility, and cloud connectivity of their next-generation embedded products based on the RISC-V architecture.

Nucleus ReadyStart for RISC-V incorporates integrated software, IP, tools and services into a single, “ready-to-use” solution ideal for applications where a small footprint, advanced connectivity, and deterministic performance are essential. This enhanced RISC-V integrated development solution allows users to design and experiment with a proven RTOS and added software services from Siemens. It is ideal for device manufacturers targeting the aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical, and general embedded industries.



“Nucleus ReadyStart for RISC-V addresses the requirements needed for today’s advanced and secure edge-to-cloud devices with proven technology,” said Scot Morrison, vice president and general manager, Embedded Platform Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Providing a robust and integrated solution for RISC-V devices is critical for embedded developers today, especially with the competitive pressures to deliver innovative devices with shortened time-to-market and cost constraints. Nucleus ReadyStart for RISC-V includes SMP, POSIX, Debug Agent, and security protocols from wolfSSL/OpenSSL. Users can also connect their device to the cloud with the Nucleus IoT Framework Add-on which supports several cloud services and providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and MindSphere®, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens. These new capabilities enable RISC-V-based embedded developers to customize rich features to meet the needs of today’s advanced device manufacturers.”



Siemens is an active member of the RISC-V Alliance and has been involved in its development and adoption since 2019. To learn more about Nucleus ReadyStart for RISC-V, visit https://www.plm.automation.siemens.com/global/en/products/embedded/nucleus-readystart.html



