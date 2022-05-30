GBT Filed a Continuation Patent Application for its Long-Range Radio System

The continuation application seeks to protect an intelligent, long-range radio technology to enable global communication

SAN DIEGO -- May 30, 2022 — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), filed a continuation patent application #17736114 on May 4, 2022, for its data and voice communication system, which has been internally assigned the project code name of “Infinia”. The continuation application covers High Frequency (HF) radio communication through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. The original patent covers innovative AI technology to overcome skip zones, where there is no reception. The core of the continuation patent application is an AI geo-referenced analytics and management concepts enabling continuous, reliable communication, regardless of location, terrain and weather conditions. The described system and method analyze the ionospheric conditions and automatically adjusts frequencies, antenna power, position and additional factors to ensure reliable and clear radio signal.

After a successful GEN I prototype development, GBT is currently working on its GEN II release to be used with an AI implementation. GBT believes there may be a target market for this system in smart military and civil communications, remote emergency response and telemedicine. GBT plans to further invest into the Infinia project during 2022, evaluating it for civil and miliary applications.

“We filed a continuation application for our Infinia long range radio system, in parallel to its nonprovisional application, as we believe that it can be an extraordinary solution for civil and military applications. Infinia is designed to operate in any weather and terrain conditions governed by AI algorithms.

Once fully developed, we plan to pursue various markets including global military communication systems, remote telemedicine and rescue services. In parallel, we are working on a GEN II prototype that will include AI technology to create an intelligent, long range communication solution. The GEN I prototype has already successfully passed vigorous short and long-distance testing.

The Infinia continuation application covers data and voice communication managed via AI algorithms to establish continuous, reliable HF radio communication, at all times. We consider our Infinia project one of our major IPs and plan to further research and develop it during 2022.” Provided Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

